Did the pandemic change mental health services in Australia?

How did the pandemic change mental health services in Australia, you may ask? Let's take a look. Picture Shutterstock

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the world in ways we never thought possible. The virus has not only affected our physical health but also our mental health. In Australia, mental health services have been stretched to their limits during the pandemic. How did the pandemic change mental health services in Australia, you may ask? Let's take a look.

Increased demand for mental health services

The pandemic has undoubtedly caused an increase in demand for mental health services in Australia. The isolation, fear, and uncertainty brought about by the virus have had a profound impact on people's mental health.



Many Australians have reported feeling anxious, depressed, and overwhelmed during this time. Demand for mental health services has surged nationwide and continues to be in high demand.

The Australian government recognised this increase in demand and took steps to address it. In March 2020, the government announced an additional $1.1 billion investment in mental health services.



In July 2022, new temporary telehealth items were introduced that provided extended phone consultations for COVID-19-positive patients. However, there are some areas where government support for mental health services is still desperately needed.

Challenges faced by mental health professionals

While mental health services have been in high demand during the pandemic, mental health professionals have faced numerous challenges. The sudden increase in demand has put pressure on mental health services, leaving many professionals struggling to keep up, and spaces to see a psychologist or counsellor booked out well in advance.

In addition to this, the 4+2 pathway to becoming a practising psychologist closed on June 30 2022, with no regard for the significant increase in demand for registered psychologists as the result of an unexpected multi-year pandemic.



This means that those who were previously eligible to register as a provisional psychologist in Australia and become fully registered after two years are now unable to register, putting further strain on demand in an already struggling system. It's a concern that the impacts of the pandemic were not taken into account when this change was implemented.

Opportunities for growth and change

Online and phone-based therapies have seen significant growth with the arrival of the pandemic. These therapy modalities are also known as "teletherapy", "telehealth" or "telecounselling". This approach has become more popular during the pandemic, as it allows people to access mental health support from the comfort of their own homes, reaching the most vulnerable to virus exposure without adding the risk of them catching the virus at their appointment.



Online therapy has been shown to be effective in treating a range of mental health conditions, including moderate depression and many anxiety disorders. This change in treatment modality has seen mental health services experience significant change and growth since the advent of COVID-19.

The importance of education and training

As mental health services continue to evolve and adapt, the importance of education and training for mental health professionals cannot be overstated. The pandemic has highlighted the need for mental health professionals to be equipped with the skills and knowledge necessary to support people in new and innovative ways.

One way to achieve this is through further education, such as a Master of Counselling. This qualification can provide mental health professionals with the advanced skills and knowledge necessary to support people during times of crisis.



You could also pursue a Master of Psychology or Doctor of Psychology, but the prerequisites for practice in these courses might mean that it's a longer path to get into the workforce, depending on your personal circumstances.

Addressing the rural mental health crisis

One of the biggest challenges faced by mental health services in Australia is the rural mental health crisis. In regional and remote areas, access to mental health services is often limited, with many people having to travel long distances to access support.



The pandemic has only exacerbated this problem, as lockdowns and border closures made it even more difficult for people in rural areas to access mental health services. Even now that borders have opened, demand has put extra pressure on rural mental health services to adequately provide for everyone.

Medicare rebates and mental health services

The Australian government provides funding for a service known as the Mental Health Treatment Plan, subsidising the cost of up to 20 psychologist appointments per year via Medicare Rebates. This greatly improves the accessibility of mental health services to those on low incomes. In order to gain access to this initiative, the plan must be written up by a General Practitioner (GP), usually over an extended consult, and referred to a participating psychologist.

Unfortunately, medicare rebates for GP visits have not been increased in line with inflation for many years. What this means for someone suffering from mental health conditions and needing access to a Mental Health Treatment Plan is that bulk billing doctors are significantly harder to come by, and the cost of visiting a GP has skyrocketed as GPs struggle to cover their own costs.



This can be a huge barrier for those most in need of access to mental health services, as they might not be able to afford the visit to get their plan set up in the first place.

The future of mental health services in Australia

Moving forward, it's important that mental health services continue to evolve and adapt to the changing needs of the Australian community. This includes the development of new approaches to treatment, increased funding to health services, greater support and options for those studying to enter the field, and increased focus on prevention and early intervention in a more physically closed-off world.

Education and training will play a crucial role in the future of mental health services in Australia. By educating the community about mental health and the importance of seeking help when needed, we can reduce stigma and encourage more people to access support.



In addition to this, by ensuring that more students have the opportunity to enter the workforce swiftly and with quality support and training, we can future-proof our country's mental health services for years to come.

Ultimately, addressing the mental health crisis in Australia requires a collaborative effort between the government, mental health professionals, and the community. By working together and prioritising mental health, we can ensure that all Australians have access to the support they need to thrive.