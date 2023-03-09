Mariners put Bulls on notice in lead up to Mudgee clash

Gearing up for another win, the Central Coast Mariners won't hold anything back when they come to Mudgee this weekend.
Mariners Midfielder Josh Nisbet is no stranger to Mudgee, having player here with the Mariners in twice last season.
The 23-year-old young gun said the team was feeling positive ahead of their arrival in Mudgee on Friday before they take on Macarthur Bulls FC at Glen Willow on Saturday.
The team is hoping to put on a show for the fans after severe flooding forced the postponement of their originally planned game in Mudgee against Western United in late 2022.
"We've played in Mudgee before, we've gone there twice and the crowds have been good, the pitch is good and it's been - we're aiming to replicate those previous visits and all the boys are keen to come," Nisbet said.
"Mcarthur are a good side and they're coming off a good win against Brisbane so we need the points, we're aiming to take all three..."
Glen Willow played host to the Mariners twice last season, with the first game being a 1-0 win over Blacktown City in the FFA Cup. After the success of that event the Mariners returned in round 19 of the 2021/22 A-League Men's season, defeating Macarthur 4-2.
Nisbet had nothing but praise for the Mudgee crowds of past games and said the Glen Willow surface is as good as any he's played on elsewhere around Australia.
Mcarthur are a good side and they're coming off a good win against Brisbane so we need the points, we're aiming to take all three when we go.- Josh Nisbet
"The environment we have here is pretty good, all the boys get along and we know we can get the win and everyone is pretty excited for the game on the weekend," Nisbet said.
"Glen Willow... you've got the good surface to play on, the grass is good, all the boys love playing there.
"I remember going to games and being really excited watching my favourite players, I can imagine the kids today having the same buzz and to be able to provide that with the Central Coast Mariners, it's a pretty nice feeling.
"We want to get as many fans as we can, all of Mudgee turn up and we'll put on a performance, hopefully, that we can be proud of."
