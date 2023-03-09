Mudgee Guardian
Meet the 2023 state election candidates: Who's running in Dubbo?

By Allison Hore
Updated March 10 2023 - 9:27am, first published 9:25am
Dugald Saunders (Nationals), Josh Black (Labor), Kate Richardson (Shooters, Fishers and Farmers) and Robyn Thomas are some of the six candidates running in Dubbo. Pictures from file/supplied

With candidate registrations now closed and ballot orders drawn, six candidates are set to go head to head for the seat of Dubbo at the upcoming state election.

