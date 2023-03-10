Are higher interest rates targeting the wrong people?

Why is it that when the Reserve Bank raises interest rates each month, all the banks pass on the complete hit?
However, when interest rates were dropping through the height of the COVID pandemic, only a portion of the drop was passed on to consumers in many cases.
The continuous rate rises is not the only detail that confuses some punters.
After jumping almost half a per cent after the announcement of the latest 25 basis point increase on Tuesday Australian share prices crashed back to earth on Wednesday.
This was due to a reality check in the form of a very hawkish statement by US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell overnight and a clearer understanding of the RBA's intentions following a speech by Dr Philip Lowe on Wednesday morning.
The roller coaster performance by the share market over the past two days was largely due to people hearing what they wanted to hear, not what was actually said.
Dr Lowe's Tuesday statement was unambiguous. After having been mauled for months for raising false hopes low interest rates would continue well into 2024 he wasn't going to make that mistake again.
"Further tightening of monetary policy will be needed to ensure that inflation returns to target ... the board remains resolute," he said.
Maybe it's economic ignorance on my part, but I'm not the only one who has pondered this - and several other questions.
I hear the messaging from the powers-that-be justifying the Reserve Bank interest rate rise to curb spending, but that argument doesn't make sense to me.
It suggests that those with a mortgage are the prominent people causing the problem and should be penalised in the inflationary market.
In all fairness, when you have a mortgage, you are often already tightening your belt to achieve that ultimate goal of owning your own home.
Furthermore, 2021 census data shows only about 35 per cent of Australia's 9.8 million homes are mortgaged.
That suggests that 35 per cent of homeowners are bearing the brunt of the financial pressure necessary to slow down our economy for all.
It seems unfair.
Meanwhile, those not walloped by interest rate hikes could continue on their usual spending ways.
This would be a concerning reality for anyone with a mortgage as their rates continue to grow while their cash flow shrinks.
Ultimately their financial future is now at the mercy of the Reserve Bank and those people in society who have not had their spending ability heavily impacted by soaring interest rates.
Meanwhile, those banks are celebrating massive profits.
Commonwealth Bank achieved a net cash profit after tax of $5.15 billion for the half year to December 31, 2022. NAB cash earnings were $2.15 billion for the December 2022 quarter alone.
That is a slap in the face for anyone battling to meet ever-increasing mortgage payments while trying to feed their family.
This is a very simplified analogy, and the expectation is that reduced spending from one portion of the community would filter through to other areas.
However, I can't help feeling that those who can afford it the least are being squeezed the most.
Something is not right, but what is the solution?
Have a great weekend.
Ben Palmer, Editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.