Mudgee Guardian

Are higher interest rates targeting the wrong people?

March 10 2023 - 9:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Why is it that homeowners tightening their belt are the ones hit hardest by interest rates rises, while banks report bigger profits each year?

Why is it that when the Reserve Bank raises interest rates each month, all the banks pass on the complete hit?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.