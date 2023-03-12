HE'S got vision, he's got pace, he's got a step - it's no big secret that Mudgee's Tully Howell is a danger player but when he's got a point to prove, well, the threat level intensifies.
It's something Lithgow found out in Saturday's under 18s Bathurst Panthers Knockout final as Howell snatched an 18-16 win for the Dragons.
Howell was sitting in the sin bin at Carrington Park when Lithgow scored with 10 minutes left on the clock via Bailey Brown to take a 16-12 lead.
It had Lithgow, who had beaten Orange CYMS 14-10 and St Pat's 10-0 on Friday evening, in line to be crowned undefeated knockout champions.
Read more:
But Howell, a player who's worn a Western Rams representative jumper, had other ideas.
He returned to the field and with just over two minutes left darted over the line to trigger scenes of Mudgee jubilation.
It was his second try of the final and it certainly made amends for his earlier infraction.
"I think he did have a point to prove, he did owe the boys something," Mudgee coach Shane Dermott said.
"I think he really proved something. He really directs them around the park well, I'm really happy with how he's going."
Howell played fullback for Mudgee last season, but at the knockout he shone at five-eighth.
He scored a pair of tries in Friday night's 24-0 win over Bathurst Panthers, a victory which gave the Dragons' for and against a big enough boost to qualify for the final despite an 18-16 loss to Orange CYMS in their second pool game.
But Lithgow, who had been impressive through the pool rounds, had plenty of talent in its ranks too.
A show and go from halfback Eli Morris and Tallan Egan's conversion locked it up at 6-all, then four minutes out from the break Lithgow hit the lead.
A perfectly placed grubber kick from Kaiden Whittaker bounced up into the arms of hard-charging second rower Braith Green who crashed over.
That made it 12-6 and when play resumed in the second half, so did the physicality.
Lithgow's Alexander Jackson came up with a good hit to force a Mudgee knock-on at a time the Dragons were deep in attack, while there were sting in the hits from the red and whites too.
But it was pure skill that got Mudgee back on level terms with 16 to go as a brilliant cut-out pass put winger Zane Wisby over in the left corner.
Wisby then nailed the sideline conversion.
"Zane, his kicks were on the money today and he scored a try, he's really doing his job now on the wing," Dermott said.
"His kicking was the difference so good on him, he's really coming along."
But five minutes later Mudgee found themselves under pressure when Howell was sin-binned following some push and shove. It was the second time in the final the Dragons had been reduced to 12 men.
When Dane Aylott got away a brilliant pass despite being driven back in a tackle, it helped Workies create an overlap and Brown dived over to put his side back in front.
But there was more drama to come. With Howell back on the field Mudgee rallied.
The red and whites made good yards in attack, had a player held up over the line, then with 2:45 left on the clock Howell scored next to the sticks. Wisby converted and the Dragons were the knockout champions.
Dermott was delighted with the fight his side showed.
"The boys worked hard, they were a bit depleted coming into today, we lost a couple of boys from yesterday [Friday]. But they dug deep and got the win, I was really impressed with their efforts," he said.
"I've got confidence in the boys, when we train them we do a lot of hard stuff, we're big on that. I'll never write them off, I knew they'd come back and come up with the goods.
"There's a couple of boys there who haven't played before, so it's given them the chance to gel. They're coming together well. They showed a lot today and I couldn't be any prouder."
Mudgee's under 18s will play their Tom Nelson Premiership opener on April 1 against Forbes, while Lithgow - who showed plenty of promise as well - travels to Wellington for its opener.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.