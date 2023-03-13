Gareth Fuller's Dubbo dominance continued on Sunday as the Mudgee triathlete took out the fourth and final Central West Interclub Series round.
A competitive field was met with beautiful, sunny conditions for the day as Fuller took full advantage of a course he is quite familiar with.
Just 12 months ago, Fuller won the Dubbo round which is always the final event of the year and on Sunday, he made it back-to-back wins.
Having not competed in many of the rounds this season, Fuller admitted it was nice to don the Mudgee colours once again.
"It was pretty good," he said.
"It was my first Interclub event this year, I've been doing a couple of ironmans and half-ironmans so I was focused on that.
A total of 76 entrants were in action for the day which began with a swim in the Macquarie River before jumping out at Ollie Robins Oval.
Of the 76 competitors, 33 of those were from Dubbo and the home club produced strong results with Ben Orford and Mel Mertens impressing.
Mudgee's battle with Orange made the day even more interesting as the two clubs battled for first spot in the outright club competition.
After a while between Central West events, Fuller couldn't have been happier with the conditions in Dubbo.
"It's been a beautiful day," he said.
"The wind was just enough to give you a bit of help on the way back (during the cycle) but it wasn't too out of control."
Mudgee and Orange were separated only by a handful of points heading into the round but Fuller believes they may have done enough to secure top spot after some impressive results.
"It was great, I think we got first, third and fourth as far as I know," he said.
"We had a good turnout today so it was really good. It has come down to Orange and ourselves for the win.
"We were really pushing to try and take it out for the second year in a row."
Gareth's win will be his last for the Mudgee team, with a move to Tasmania following the Dubbo race.
It was a good send off for him, it was fantastic that he came to Dubbo and win that race," Mudgee Tri Club President Matt Webster said.
