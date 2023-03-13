The best options for replacing missing teeth

A representation of dental implants. Picture by Shutterstock

This is branded content.



People lose teeth due to decay, injury or disease. Regardless of the reason, missing teeth can significantly interfere with teeth alignment, impair speech, affect chewing and compromise the jawbone's integrity.

Fortunately, there are many options that you can explore to replace missing teeth and restore their full function, and regain their natural appearance if you wish. While the cost of the procedures is a major determining factor, it's unlikely that you'll miss one that suits you.

With that said, have a look at teeth replacement options:

Dental implants

Dental implants are among the most preferred dental restoration processes because of their high success rate, natural look and feel and permanence. They involve implanting a small titanium post in the jawbone that acts as a substitute root for a missing tooth which infuses with the surrounding bone and gum. A custom-fabricated crown is placed on the post to create a prosthetic (false) tooth.

There are two main types of dental implants: endosteal, where implants are placed inside the jawbone, and subperiosteal, where the implants are placed on the gums above the jawbone.

Various techniques are also used during dental implants, including bone augmentation, sinus lift, 3D imaging and all-on-4. The last technique is one of the most popular, less invasive and cost-efficient procedures that enables the replacement of a set of lower or upper teeth using only four implants instead of individual implants. If you're wondering whether you're a candidate for the procedure, you can check out the information provided by these all on 4 dentists to get more insight.

Dentures

Dentures are imitation teeth and gums created to substitute lost or removed teeth. They're designed to replicate natural teeth and can either be partial to replace a few missing teeth, or complete for a whole mouth restoration.

Regardless of the kind you need, dentures will be custom-made to fit your mouth and match your teeth. They're constructed from various materials, including porcelain, plastic or hard resin. The structure that supports the created teeth resembles the gum and fits snugly on the natural gum line.

Besides improving the appearance of your smile, dentures will help keep your mouth structure sound by supporting the jawbone, cheeks and lips. They'll restore your ability to chew food properly and give you better speech. Dentures are one of the most affordable teeth replacement options, which, with proper care, can last for many years without replacement.

Dental crowns

A crown is a tooth-shaped cap-like covering used to protect a tooth. It's also used to reconstruct and strengthen a broken tooth when not much of the tooth is left. To achieve a dental crown, your dentist will reshape your broken tooth using a filling. An impression of your reshaped tooth will be sent to the laboratory to create the crown. The crown will perfectly cover your reshaped tooth and be cemented in place. Crowns restore the strength, functionality and appearance of teeth.

Dental crowns are made from porcelain, ceramics, metals, or resin and can last up to 15 years. The amount of pressure the crown is exposed to and habits like teeth grinding and nail-biting affect their life span.

Dental bridges

A dental bridge is a non-surgical procedure used to fill gaps left by missing teeth. A tooth-supported bridge which is the conventional dental bridge involves holding one or more lab-created teeth in place using natural teeth anchors. Dental crowns are then put on the anchor teeth to strengthen them, and the created teeth are fixed in between using dental cement and other adhesives.

An implant-supported bridge, on the other hand, is ideal for replacing multiple teeth in a row. This process involves implanting teeth on each end of the teeth that need replacement. Here, the implanted teeth act as anchor teeth. The rest of the teeth are then secured in the middle, just like in the tooth-supported bridge procedure.

Although not as permanent or costly as implants, dental bridges will provide you with similar security and give you natural-looking teeth that don't require whitening.

Conclusion

Oral health decisions can't be put away for another day. The longer you wait, the more damage you expose your mouth structure to. Sooner or later, you'll have to make the critical decision of replacing your missing teeth. But before you settle on a teeth replacement procedure, consult your dentist. This is because the health of your gums, existing teeth and jawbone will determine your options. Your overall health will also be considered. After weighing in on all factors, including your budget, your dentist will guide you on the best solution to go with.