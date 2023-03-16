Now is the chance to help secure your new home Advertising Feature

Bombira Estate is fast becoming Mudgee's premiere neighbourhood. Picture Supplied

Development company Maas have recently introduced an amazing Budget Booster campaign that can help you build your future in a Maas community.



The Budget Booster campaign is running until the end of May, 2023, and for a limited time, you can secure a new home with a monthly cash injection of up to $1200 over 18 months after settlement*.

There are a range of land packages available and stunning scenery to boot. Picture Supplied

BOMBIRA ESTATE

Bombira Estate offers unparalleled rural beauty just minutes from the bustling and rich culture of Mudgee's CBD.



With the popular Logan Estate already selling out, Bombira Estate is fast becoming Mudgee's premiere neighbourhood, one that offers homeowners a lifestyle of luxury and convenience.



Set to the backdrop of stunning vineyards and mountain ranges, Bombira Estate is the perfect escape.



There are diverse rural residential land options available starting from 2000 sqm, and with custom designed homes on offer, Bombira Estate is the perfect pathway to your dream home.

Bombira Estate is ideally located just five minutes from the CBD, schools, childcare and more, and is only 10 minutes from Mudgee's famous cellar doors and wineries.

Custom built homes and an ideal location make Bombira Estate an easy choice. Picture Supplied

Maas

From humble beginnings in Central Western NSW, Maas has grown into one of the most trusted regional estate developers and home builders in the industry.



For more information on the Budget Booster campaign, call 02 6881 9364 or visit www.maasgroupproperties.com.au/budgetbooster.

