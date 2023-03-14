A Forbes man has been found guilty of murder after a three-week trial in the NSW Supreme Court in Orange.
Brendan Thomas Doolan, 32, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Bradley Dixon, who was beaten to death outside a Forbes house on January 23, 2021.
The case against Doolan argued he had turned off a power fuse in order to lure Dixon outside before repeatedly punching and kicking his head, causing fatal blunt force trauma.
He was charged with murder later on the same day but didn't stand trial until February, 2023.
Over the course of three weeks, the jury heard evidence from the crown prosecutors and Doolan's defence team before deliberating on Friday (March 10) and the morning of Monday (March 13).
The prosecution argued, Doolan and a friend returned from a night of drinking in Forbes in the early hours of January 23, and went to the house of Doolan's mother, where Dixon had been staying.
Dixon, originally from Nowra, had been convicted of a sexual offence against a child in 2008, a fact known to Doolan.
During the events, the friend made a call to one of the other witnesses before calling Triple Zero which resulted in police arriving and unsuccessfully trying to revive Dixon.
The Crown primarily relied on evidence from one witness, the friend.
The prosecution argued that Doolan knew about Dixon's past and did not like the fact he was staying at his mother's house.
This, in addition to the Triple Zero call and physical findings at the scene including Doolan's DNA being found on the powerbox, was put forward as real time corroboration for the events.
The credibility of the main witness was the crux of the defence's arguments, with lawyer Nicholas Broadbent pointing to inconsistencies in their multiple statements.
While admitting the witness had lied and told differing versions of events, the Crown countered by saying that in all statements and recollections two points remained consistent; that Doolan murdered Dixon and that it was violent.
Other arguments made on the defence's side included evidence given by forensic pathologist Doctor Lorraine du Toit-Prinsloo who told the court she could not say for sure what blow to Dixon's head had caused the blunt force trauma that killed him.
Mr Broadbent told the jury that if there was any doubt that Doolan alone had delivered the blows then he must be found not guilty of murder.
After final submissions on Friday, Judge Julia Lonergan told the jury it was up to them to determine why the main witness had lied. She added that if they could not accept their evidence then they could not find Doolan guilty.
They spent the rest of the day deliberating and on Monday at 12.28pm the court received a note from the jury saying they had reached a verdict.
The jury foreperson read out the verdict of "guilty" to audible gasps from the public gallery.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
