Mudgee Guardian
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Brendan Doolan found guilty of 2021 Forbes murder of Bradley Dixon after trial in NSW Supreme Court in Orange

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated March 14 2023 - 2:37pm, first published 2:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Forbes man has been found guilty of murder after a three-week trial. Picture by Carla Freedman

A Forbes man has been found guilty of murder after a three-week trial in the NSW Supreme Court in Orange.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominic Unwin

Dominic Unwin

Journalist

Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.