Funding boost makes Kandos even stronger

By Newsroom
Updated March 15 2023 - 9:23am, first published 9:00am
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole with Mid-Western Council Mayor Des Kennedy and staff.

The community of Kandos will benefit from $450,000 invested in an inclusive adventure play space under Round Five of the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund.

Local News

