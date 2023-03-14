The community of Kandos will benefit from $450,000 invested in an inclusive adventure play space under Round Five of the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund.
Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said the project will create a play space for all to enjoy.
"This is a big win for the Kandos community. The play space will fill a need in the community that has been lacking for some time," Mr Toole said.
"Located next to the Kandos Swimming Pool, this new project will create a precinct of fun for kids and adults in the local area."
The Stronger Country Communities Fund had delivered more than 2000 grassroots projects, benefitting every Local Government Area in regional NSW.
"We all know how important it is for communities to have great places to come together to build social connections and boost their wellbeing through sport or community events.
Mid-Western Council Mayor Des Kennedy said the park will be a great addition to the community.
"This investment will expand the play space to include more equipment and more options for kids of all ages and abilities to have fun," Mr Kennedy said.
In previous rounds the Stronger Country Communities Program has provided the Kandos Rylstone community with the funding to upgrade community facilities like Rylstone caravan park and extend Rylstone Kandos preschool.
