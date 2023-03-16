What started as friendly banter between staff and members, has created a challenge to Club Mudgee and the community to make an impact for regional families.
Club Mudgee will be holding a fundraiser charity and auction for the Leukaemia Foundation World's Greatest Shave on Friday. The fundraising event and auction will see Club CEO Andrew Lancaster lose his head of hair and Club Manager Manager Dan shave off his iconic long beard.
"It started with a bit of a joke with some of the committee members of the ladies bowls. Dan Briscoe, one of the duty managers of the Club has an extremely long beard and the ladies put to him that they'd like to cut it off. His response to that being 'only for charity'," Andrew said.
After a bit of digging the group found the World's Greatest Shave was coming up, the perfect opportunity.
"Dan put the challenge to me that if he was losing his beard then I needed to lose my hair," Andrew said.
"So after a few conversations with the board... we put together a fundraising opportunity with some raffles as well as fundraising auction that Hugh will be assisting with on Friday evening, so unfortunately coming into Winter Dan's losing his beard and I'm losing my hair."
"When we looked at the World's Greatest Shave, the first thing that popped up was the fact that $2800 pays for one months accommodation for regional families whom require a place to stay in the city whilst they receive life-saving treatment. So the challenge is to get two months accommodation for a regional family or more."
The event takes places at Club Mudgee on Friday 17th March - St Paddy's Day - from 5:30pm with the auction taking place at 6pm and a raffle at 6.30pm.
The raffle has been donated by Club Mudgee with over $1000 worth of Meat Trays from S&S Meats and Mudgee Lamb. Hugh Bateman will be manning the mic for charity and auctioning off some great prizes, including but not limited to:
