Mudgee Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Good News

For a great cause: A date with the clippers for Club Mudgee's Andrew and Dan

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated March 16 2023 - 5:47pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
THE CHOP: Club Mudgee CEO Andrew Lancaster with Club Manager Dan Briscoe ahead of their shave. Photo: Supplied

What started as friendly banter between staff and members, has created a challenge to Club Mudgee and the community to make an impact for regional families.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.