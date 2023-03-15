A comprehensive guide to an effective ecommerce website design Sydney

With an effective e-commerce website design, you can increase traffic, conversions, and ultimately realise more revenue. Picture by Shutterstock.

This is branded content.



With the advent of technology, the business industry is constantly evolving as entrepreneurs leverage digital tools to improve customer experience and overall performance. Notably, e-commerce is becoming increasingly popular and has enabled business owners to build a global customer base.

As internet penetration and adoption continues to increase worldwide, with approximately five billion digital users, the number of shoppers making online purchases has grown tremendously. According to Statista, global retail e-commerce sales reached about US$5.2 trillion as of 2021. The figure is projected to increase by 56 per cent in the coming years, amounting to around US$8.1 trillion by 2026.

Essentially, e-commerce has become an integral part of the retail framework in the modern world. And with this substantial transformation, as an e-commerce owner, it's vital to learn the dynamics of the modern online buyer. That includes crafting a website that generally enhances your customers' shopping experience.

While you can collaborate with your in-house team to optimise your website, it's best to outsource the work to a digital marketing agency. This way, you can leverage their expertise to design the most efficient and user-friendly e-commerce website. Read at pursuit digital for more tips on designing an effective e-commerce platform.

That said, if you're based in Sydney, here are guidelines for an effective e-commerce website design:

1. Optimise your ecommerce product page design

To complete a purchase, an online shopper must first navigate the website and successfully find the product they want. Their product search experience highly determines whether they'll complete the purchase process. Typically, an e-commerce website may have a 2 to 3 per cent conversion rate on the first visit. Even so, by creating a product page that gives shoppers an experience similar to in-person shopping, you make your visitors happy, increasing conversion rates.

Ideally, buyers should be aware of the product options in terms of colour, size, quality, materials used, warranties, and more. Below are other key aspects to consider to ensure efficient product showcasing on your e-commerce website:

Product Search: Certainly, shoppers cannot buy what they cannot find. Therefore, you should add a search function that's visible, recognisable, and easily usable. Also, it should support different queries, such as product names or attributes, and have autocomplete functionalities for users to select things easily from the suggested list.

Well-defined product categories: Group your online products into categories and subcategories so customers can scan through and instantly find what they're looking for.

Special offers: Display exclusive offers, discounts, and other best deals at the forefront of your website. The psychological sense of buying a product at a lower price or getting more value can convert customers who had no intention of purchasing a commodity into buyers.

Filter products: Implement filters to help shoppers narrow their product choices to the most desired range.

Product quick view: The 'Quick View' function lets customers instantly access details about a product without loading different product pages. Typically, the button directs users to a pop-up window that displays product information and the option to 'Save to Wishlist' or 'Add to Cart'. The product 'Quick View' feature makes shopping quicker, especially for customers who want to order multiple products.

High-quality product images: Online shoppers cannot touch or try out online products. Therefore, you should include high-quality images that exhibit all features of a product. For instance, you'd want to display large images from different angles to allow a shopper to view items in fine detail. Also, it would be best if you chose an ideal colour scheme for the image background so that it cannot conflict with the product or distract users.

Include videos: Add videos to deliver more information, like showing the item in use. Videos are even much better as you can share many product details within a short time.

With detailed product information and seamless navigation, shoppers are more likely to complete a purchase, become loyal customers, and leave positive reviews.

2. Shopping cart design

At this stage, shoppers review their selected items and make the final decision whether to complete the transaction or not. The experience they get at this point will influence their purchase decision. Therefore, below are some tips for designing a shopping cart that encourages buyers to proceed to checkout:

Add a clear call-to-action (CTA): It's best to have your call-to-action in the checkout page. It should be big enough, so it's noticeable. Also, use a bright colour and clickable button to make the checkout process instant.

Use mini cart widgets: This allows shoppers to add or delete items from their cart without leaving the shopping cart page.

Make the cart highly interactive: The shopping cart should immediately provide shopper feedback when they add or delete products. Also, it should display product names, images, sizes, colours, quantities, and prices so that customers can review details quickly. Also, they should be able to easily edit such information when necessary.

On the whole, a user-friendly shopping cart motivates a shopper to purchase further.

3. Provide a hassle-free checkout

This is the final stage in the purchasing process. Therefore, it should be seamless to navigate. Remember, anything frustrating at this point can make you lose a potential client. Here are some guidelines for creating a checkout page that can encourage more conversions:

Offer multiple payment methods: Various buyers prefer different payment options. Therefore, you'd want to accommodate as many as possible by accepting various payment methods.

Share clear error messages: Make error notifications appear in real-time and next to the product that should be corrected to enable shoppers to manoeuvre successfully.

Minimise the steps required to checkout: For instance, you can create a single page for shoppers to review their cart, add delivery details, and pay.

Provide support: For instance, you can provide a contact number or live chat option so shoppers can get help immediately in case of any issues during the checkout process.

The above experiences in the final stage will convert your visitors into paying customers.

4. Design your e-commerce website for trust and security

As an e-commerce owner, you must design a website that feels credible and trustworthy among visitors. Many online shoppers want to know if their personal information is secured and whether they can perform an online transaction safely.

According to Forbes, 95 per cent of online shoppers remain loyal to companies they trust, and 92 per cent are highly likely to make repeat purchases from trusted brands. Therefore, below are some ways you can make your e-commerce website more trustworthy:

Include trust seals and certificates: Customers tend to have more faith in brands that display a trust seal on their website even if they haven't purchased from it before. For that reason, you'd want to add security badges like your Customers tend to have more faith in brands that display a trust seal on their website even if they haven't purchased from it before. For that reason, you'd want to add security badges like your SSL certificate . This standard security framework encrypts credit card details to ensure secure payments. Other trust seals to include to prove legitimacy are security system badges, money-back guarantee badges, and payment processor logos.

Provide detailed and transparent policies: Display your company policies, so interested shoppers can access them quickly and learn more about your brand.

Share details about customer service: Add your customer service number, operating hours, and other support options on the website so your clients can know how and when they can get help.

Include contact information: Display your physical address and contact details, like your Email address, on your platform to show your business existence. Also, shoppers feel more comfortable if they know they can quickly contact their suppliers.

Display social proof: Social proof is essential for your website as it reinforces your messages and verifies claims. You can do this by sharing testimonials, showcasing customer reviews and ratings, presenting social media stats such as your number of Instagram followers, and adding news coverage of your brand.

Therefore, consider the above tips for building customer trust through your e-commerce website.

5. Incorporate Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Chatbots have become an essential technology component of an e-commerce website design. Many digital users use chatbots for customer support as it guarantees 24/7 availability. In fact, the chatbot market size worldwide is forecasted to reach US$454.8 million by 2027. Therefore, you'd want to create a conversational AI site to handle customer interactions more efficiently.

Also, you can leverage AI tools to make your website accessible to those with visual or hearing impairments. For instance, you can transcribe videos to provide audio readings of your digital content.

Additionally, AI tools can collect customer behavioural data, such as browsing habits, in real-time and provide actionable feedback you can use to enhance user experience. For instance, after analysing your customer base, you can understand a buyer's journey and share personalised product recommendations or offers.

6. Design a mobile responsive website

Many digital users prefer making online purchases using their smartphones because of accessibility. Unlike desktops and laptops, people carry their mobile phones everywhere, so they can conduct a product search and checkout anytime and from anywhere. And with the increased availability and usage of smartphones, global mobile retail commerce sales continue to grow. As of 2021, 72.9 per cent of global retail e-commerce sales were generated from m-commerce.

That's why it's vital to design an e-commerce website that integrates mobile browsing to accommodate buyers that visit your e-commerce shop from their phones. The platform should adjust to the size of a mobile screen to ensure images are clear and in place. Additionally, you'd want to compress the photos to load faster and not eat up the user's mobile data.

Conclusion