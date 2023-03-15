The National Historical Machinery Association Rally is held every second year and the next rally will be hosted by Cudgegong Valley Antique Machinery Club and held at the Australian Rural Education Centre in Mudgee from April 14-16, 2023.
The NHMA was formed in 1987 by a small number of clubs with similar interests in collecting, restoring and exhibiting old engines, tractors, machinery and vehicles.
Australian Rural Education Centre general manager Cassandra Stanford said visitors can expect to see the largest collection of antique machinery in Australia on display at the rally.
"There will be static displays as well as the tractor pull, balance beam, grand parade, earthmoving demonstrations, blacksmiths demos, saddler and leather work, children's games and a steam engine hay ride," she said.
Items include tractors, engines, mowers, sewing machines, printing press, dairy equipment and more.
When the event was held in Mudgee in 2013, there were about 10,000 attendees across the three days. Organisers are hoping for similar numbers this year.
"There will be many unique items on display. For the first time in many years, the only genuine 1909 Garrett Showman's Steam Engine Tractor in Australia will be on show," Cassandra said.
Find out more by visiting their Facebook page: 2023 NHMA National Rally.
