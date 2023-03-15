One of Australia's most infamous political gaffes has been revived as Central West leaders explain why they don't plan to visit fire-affected communities.
A blaze has been raging near Hill End since March 5. Multiple properties have been destroyed and increasingly dangerous conditions are forecast this week.
Asked why local members had not visited the site on Wednesday, Minister for Agriculture Dugald Saunders told reporters in Orange: "Well what am I going to do, hold a hose? Seriously ...
"We have a role to play in making sure the agency has all it needs to do its job. If I turned up at a fire field, what do you think people would say about me? They'd say we're there to get cameras."
The comments rehash a widely-panned answer given to the same question during the Black Summer bushfires by then-prime minister Scott Morrison. He told a 2GB journalist from Hawaii: "I don't hold a hose, mate."
Two hours earlier NSW Deputy Premier and member for the affected area Paul Toole said it would be unhelpful to attend.
"I've been in constant contact with the fire brigade but one of the things you want to make sure as a politician is you're not getting in the way," Toole said.
NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews reported the blaze had been fully contained on Wednesday March 15 after burning about 18,000 hectares. "Dangerous" conditions are predicted for the week's remainder.
Volunteers in trail bike teams, helicopters and aircraft were on the fire ground on Wednesday to identify further fire risks.
Mr Toole said residents would have to wait for a natural disaster declaration and any subsequent support, saying there were several steps that needed to be undertaken.
"There is a process for natural disaster declarations ... The first thing that has to occur is they have to go in and asses the damage that has been undertaken by the fire," he said.
"Then we have to provide that report to the state and the Commonwealth government and that will determine if it's actually determined as a natural disaster declaration.
"The Alpha Road fire has burned over 17,000 hectares. We're seeing conditions ripe for grass fires on a lot of our communities but the RFS responded very quickly."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
