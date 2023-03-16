A Mudgee young gun spent the week in Tasmania to compete against the best young triathletes in the state.
Halle Potter (Mudgee Triathlon Club) was selected in the NSW Triathlon All Schools Team after placing fifth overall in the All Schools event in Penrith recently.
Halle last week travelled to Devenport with her parents for the School Sport Australia National Championships which began on Monday.
The 15-year-old said she has loves competing more than ever. "I started triathlons when I was seven years old, so I've been doing it for eight years," Halle said.
"I think it's just the atmosphere of racing and the funness of it and racing against people from all states."
All of that hard work paid off on the most important day.- Tania Potter
"Mum and dad have supported me a lot and my coach Andrew who is from Sydney, he has been the main reason. He's helped me get here and improving my legs over time."
"She has worked very hard to get here," Halle's mother Tania Potter said.
"She certainly has put a lot of training in and the race at Sydney at the All Schools where she qualified for the event was just the icing on the cake. All of that hard work paid off on the most important day."
Read more:
Halle competed in the individual, intermediate event which consisted of a 500m ocean swim, a 15km technical bike course and a 4km run. She had a solid race and came 20th overall. She backed up on Thursday, competing in a mixed team relay for NSW and the team came seventh.
On Tuesday Halle took part in a team building exercise with her fellow teammates at the camp followed by a gala opening ceremony later that day. In the lead up to some of the events, Halle said she could face some rough surf.
"I think the swim, the surf, will be the biggest hurdle. There are a few waves at the moment, so depending on the conditions that could be the hardest challenge."
"It was really exciting, I've put a lot of hard work and effort into this and just making top 10 was a goal of mine, but making the nationals team had always been a goal. So it's been three years in the making to get there," Halle said.
"She's worked hard this year and she always when she can, is turning up to all of the Interclub races as often as she can," Matt Webster from Mudgee Triathlon Club said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.