Mudgee Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Halle Potter shines in Tasmanian triathlon event

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated March 17 2023 - 9:01am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
YOUNG GUN: Halle Potter cycling during an Orange Interclub event. Photo: Western Region Academy of Sport.

A Mudgee young gun spent the week in Tasmania to compete against the best young triathletes in the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.