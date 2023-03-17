The Mudgee Region Wine and Food Trail is the easygoing weekend event of your foodie dreams

After a multi-year hiatus, the Mudgee Food + Drink Trail is back.
The two-day curated event is on this Saturday and Sunday, 18-19 March, across the Mudgee Region with ticket holders enjoying a culinary adventure through the region, sampling local food and drink pairings across multiple venues.
Whether you take the trail alone or with a group, there is something here for anyone that loves food and wine.
Sarah Goldsmith, Cellar Door Manager at Robert Stein Winery said the experience is worth checking out.
"We've had a little bit of a hiatus over the last couple of years, so we're back with a vengeance," Goldsmith said.
"It's a massive thing that we do here in the Mudgee Region, the Food and Drink Trail, it's organised by Mudgee Wine Association and Mudgee Region Tourism.
"It's basically where you buy a ticket and you go from winery to winery and have a little taste of local produce but accompanied with great local wine. A ticket gives its owner access to up to five wineries or you could use two tickets at one winery also so you don't have to do all five - but it is recommended."
All venues are accessible by car. If you do not wish to drive there are several touring and transport companies who offer private tours. Visit mudgeewine.com.au/associate-members to view Mudgee Wine Association touring and transport partners.
Trail passes are $55 + $1.00 booking fee. Each Trail Pass consists of five vouchers, with each voucher valid for one food and drink match at any of the participating venues during their opening hours (generally 10am - 4pm). Your trail pass is valid across the 2 days of the Food & Drink Trail, 18-19 March and you are welcome to purchase more than one trail pass to redeem across both days.
Once you have purchased your trail pass, please retain your email/E-ticket as proof of purchase, and your trail pass can be collected from Mudgee Visitor Information Centre, open 7 days, 9am - 5pm.
Bookings are highly recommended for all venues, please visit the website of each venue you wish to visit to find out how to book. Allow approximately 30-45 minutes at each venue.
