ANZ has reconfirmed it is pulling out of Mudgee with the Church Street branch and ATM to close close from Wednesday, 19 April.
From mid-April, ANZ customers in Mudgee will face a 250-kilometre plus return trip to visit the branch at Dubbo, which is where accounts will be relocated.
Westpac and St George branches will combine at the current St George branch on Church Street.
In a response to the Mudgee Guardian, an ANZ Bank spokesperson reiterated the decision was made in step with changing customer habits.
"We've seen a significant change in the way our customers prefer to bank, with 90 per cent of Lithgow and Mudgee customers choosing alternative banking methods to our branches," the spokesperson said.
"We will ensure our customers are well supported during this change, including assisting them with alternative banking methods such as online, telephone and mobile banking options."
The ANZ spokesperson confirmed that the Mudgee ANZ ATM would be removed.
"Our customers can also use the atmx network at no charge and ATMs operated by the other major banks, fee-free," the spokesperson said.
The ANZ spokesperson said staff affected by the Mudgee closure have been offered support.
Independent Member for Calare Andrew Gee criticised the decision in 2022 as ANZ announced a $6.55 billion cash profit over the last year.
"Come April, the ANZ will deliver a stinging blow to our region, axing branches at Lithgow and Mudgee - even after recording a 5 per cent jump in profits for the 12 months to September 30, with every division reporting growth.
"With banking analysts saying that the ANZ is in its best shape in three years, why is the ANZ culling country branches?"
The closures follow a growing list of branch shutdowns.
The Finance Sector Union (FSU) welcomed the new Senate inquiry into regional bank closures to be held by the Senate Committee on Rural and Regional Affairs from March.
FSU National Secretary Julia Angrisano said the Union had been calling for a serious examination of the branch closures as banks continue to reduce their branch networks.
"Banks are shutting branches across Australia leaving consumers and businesses without access to financial services," Ms Angrisano said.
"It is clear that cutting the branch network is being done to reduce costs and maintain profits."
"While hundreds of banks have been closed in recent years, a large number of bank staff have also lost their jobs."
"The Coalitions taskforce was a complete waste of time and money and was dominated and run by the Banks."
"We had this farcical situation where the Banks were overseeing an inquiry into themselves and consequently a range of important voices, including the FSU, were excluded from that process. This cannot happen again if this inquiry is to have any substance and impact."
The first hearing was held in Sale, Victoria in March.
