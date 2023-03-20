Mudgee Guardian
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Club Mudgee's new CEO and what he thinks the future of the club holds

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated March 21 2023 - 8:54am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Club Mudgee has a new CEO, and he wants you to help shape its future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.