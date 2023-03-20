Club Mudgee has a new CEO, and he wants you to help shape its future.
Andrew Lancaster was welcomed on as the Club's CEO late in 2022, hitting the ground running and settled down with his family in Mudgee.
Before the Lancaster clan moved to the region, the family was living in the heart of Sydney on the city's lower north shore. Andrew knew the regions well however, travelling and managing hotels from 'border to border out to Narrabri.'
After nearly two decades in the hotels business, Andrew was looking for a regional tree change, after some friends alerted him to the Club Mudgee opportunity, Andrew went all-in.
Read more:
"After meeting with board for an interview, I opted to come on board, with some excitement about board's strategic master plan for some major renovations at the club," Andrew said.
"I saw the club had a lot of potential and with it being a members club it was about making sure the club is here for the members of current, and future."
That potential that Andrew speaks of involves extensive renovations to Club Mudgee's facilities, the broader details of which are under wraps for now. However Andrew did speak on his future vision for Club Mudgee and where it can play a role in the larger community.
"On the Club and the Board's behalf, we're working through a big plan with more info coming on upcoming changes to operations and aesthetics," Andrew said.
"We foresee a great community club for all ages, focusing on families including children centred around food. [We will] upgrade the cafe, partnering with some great brands to be able to bring that cafe to life in the town and upgrades to the rest of the club including bars, especially around sports vision so current and future members will be able to come in and join the club and utilise the facilities, while still being able to work with the community..."
Andrew said the planned facelift will not seek to reduce the number of poker machines inside the club, reiterating that a well-rounded club doesn't rely on gaming revenue alone.
"The future vision is always about making sure that there is multiple streams within a club, there's not reliance on one area, bars, food or gaming and this has been shown within pubs and clubs in the community," Andrew said.
"They [poker machines] have always been there through everything and there's various forms of entertainment or food and beverage within pubs and clubs - but it's allowing for a strategic plan to cross over multiple revenue streams and not focus on one particular stream in any way. Our cafe is just as important as the TAB. Our bar is just as important as food. We need to ensure that everything is being done in the right method and a safe method.
Between December 2021 and May 2022, people living within the Mid-Western Regional Council area put $4.53 million into pokies at their local clubs. And, from January to June 2022, $4.59 million was put into pokies at local hotels.
Andrew sees the Club playing more of a community-facing, all-inclusive role in the town
"The role of the club in the community is a meeting place and whether it be for a bite to eat, catching up with friends... a place where local communities, sporting groups, right through to retirees and the local nursing home community. They're able to come down and use our spaces to enjoy themselves," he said.
"In a colloquial way it's an extension of your living room, being able to have the best options for viewing sport, listening to live music and trying to have something for everyone. Whilst we can have every single person happy we've got to look for a majority of the members and find the right thing for the community.
From his perspective, Andrew said feedback from the staff and community has so far been positive but he admitted his work isn't done and he isn't about to rest on his laurels. He sees Club Mudgee growing and becoming a larger employer in the town as a result.
"[The] team's fantastic, we're working through cultural changes and change for some people is as good as a holiday and change is difficult for other people but we've got to - each of the staff will be unique and we'll work together as a team to ensure an outcomes for the positivity of their employment," he said.
"The club employs over 70 people in the local community and we want to continue doing that, because as we expand and evolve we'll be able to increase our employment within the club."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.