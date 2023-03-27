Mudgee Guardian
Greatest Shave charity night raises more than $6,000

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated March 27 2023 - 1:26pm, first published 1:00pm
Andrew and Dan post-shave at Club Mudgee. Photo: Supplied

What started as a bit of banter between members at Club Mudgee has resulted in more than $6,000 raised for charity and two freshly-shaven men.

