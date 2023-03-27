Greatest Shave charity night raises more than $6,000

What started as a bit of banter between members at Club Mudgee has resulted in more than $6,000 raised for charity and two freshly-shaven men.
Club CEO Andrew Lancaster and Club Manager Dan Briscoe lost their head of hair and signature beard respectively last Friday evening as part of a fundraiser charity and auction for the Leukaemia Foundation World's Greatest Shave.
"The event went fantastically, the community and members really got behind it," Andrew said.
"Dan got his payback for losing his beard by being involved in the first part of the shave of my head. He looks like a new man and really embraced it for a good cause."
The night raised just over $6,000 with Hugh Bateman leading the charity auction on the night which saw more than 200 people attend.
"A shout out to to Mudgee Race Club, Tooheys and two local hairdressers Emma Rapley Hair and Hair by Jamie Lee. It was a great effort, everybody had a really great time," Andrew said.
