Fun and friendly rivalries are on the menu for the upcoming netball season with team changes for some ages grades being implemented in an attempt to bring back social fun to local netball.
Kylie Marshall, President of Mudgee District Netball Association said registrations are a little lower than they had hoped, but they are still healthy and there is still plenty of time to register.
"We've still got another week before junior registrations close and another two before senior registrations close," Ms Marshall said.
We're trying to bring back the fun of netball and giving everyone the opportunity to participate rather than one team be really competitive.- Mudgee Netball President, Kylie Marshall
"I think changing our junior competition to try and even out the competition and make it fairer is what we're trying to do."
Kylie spoke of a plan beginning with this year's season to restructure teams and registered players in a way that encourages fun and puts everyone on equal footing.
"We're trying to bring back the fun of netball and giving everyone the opportunity to participate rather than one team be really competitive," she said.
"That's why we're changing it across the board and not just have one or two teams that are too challenging for everyone else. That's no fun for anyone and we're trying to bring back the fun and excitement.
Read more:
"We want kids to play sport for their mental and social well being, to meet other kids and that's why we're trying to change the junior competition - you might get put into a team with a girl that goes to Mudgee Public School and you go to St Matts, you create new friendships and that's what it's all about."
Payden Lawson who handles comms for the Mudgee District Netball Association said it's a plan that has been in the works for a while.
"We've been talking about it for a couple of years... what we used to do with our junior teams was they would play in clubs. They would find a club to play for then the club would allocate teams etc. But this year what we're trying for the 8-12 year olds is they're registering directly to our association and then we're making teams from that," Ms Lawson said.
Kylie said they are also in talks with local soccer groups with an aim to make it possible for children to play multiple sports.
"It's really important for skills and different things so we're in the process of trying to work that out. I don't know how it's going to go... we're in talks with soccer to work out how to separate our times to give kids the opportunity to give give other sports a go," Ms Marshall said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.