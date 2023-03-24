Mudgee Guardian
Court

Ajay Goolagong was convicted in Parkes Local Court for offences committed on two separate nights in Mudgee and Parkes

Updated March 24 2023 - 11:55am, first published 11:52am
Man in court for 'sudden' crimes in Mudgee

A Parkes magistrate was a little surprised to see a 19-year-old man with a previously good record before him on nine charges, ranging from damaging property to drinking and dangerous driving.

Local News

