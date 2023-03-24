From the back pages: $1 a litre for fuel angers drivers

A look back through the news of old to see what we can learn from the past.
This week it's the fuel price crisis. People are being stung hard at the bowser in regional towns like Mudgee with prices well above our mountain and metro counterparts. Genuine questions need to be asked of the owners of local servos along with the oil companies who enjoy gargantuan profits every year.
It is interesting then to read the story below. Published 23 years ago almost to the day, the spectre of $1 per litre for fuel was fast approaching with similar complaints and questions being thrown around by motorosits upset at getting pinged at the bowser.
Is this part of living regionally or should we demand better than we get now? We may try.
Originally published: Tuesday, March 14, 2000.
Servo owners say it's a rip off by petrol companies.
The pump price of unleaded petrol will reach a dollar a litre this week in most local service stations.
Leaded petrol has already topped the $1 mark at some stations.
The price hike has been blamed on the rising cost of wholesale fuel, and local service station proprietors are angry about their lack of control over the situation.
Proprietor of Bremer's BP Service Station in Mudgee Michael Bremer, says local outlets are being ripped off by city-based suppliers.
"We're just being ripped off and that's all there is to it," he said.
"I think the oil companies are using service stations in places like Mudgee to make up their profit margins, so they can make petrol cheaper elsewhere and pick up their loss through charging us an extra three cents a litre.
"You've only got to drive an hour to Lithgow and you can fill up for 10 cents per litre cheaper. They say it's due to freight, but how can it be when they are getting it so much cheaper than us?"
There seems to be an overwhelming sense of disappointment in the community, according to local service station owners, as people are becoming used to seeing the price at the bowser increase at each visit.
Some consumers remain angry and disbelieving, as they pull in to one station, only to see the price at the bowser and drive back out again in search of the magic figure just a cent or two cheaper.
Travellers are only putting enough petrol in their cars to down by absorbing some of the make it to Lithgow or Sydney, or not using their cars at all.
Mr Bremer said many service stations in rural areas were being forced to absorb some of the burden of ballooning wholesale princes in an attempt to pass as little as possible onto the consumer.
"At the moment every ser- close the doors because there is the level of federal excise and vice station in Mudgee would be running at a loss."
Owner of the Busy Bee Service Station in Mudgee, Rhonda Brennan agrees, saying she has tried to hold prices down by absorbing some of the increases, but can no longer afford to do this.
"We have just decided there is no point trying to hold the prices down to keep the customers happy. We have been running at a loss for a few months now, so unless we pass on these costs we might as well close the doors because there is no point continuing.
"We can't even buy petrol as cheaply as they are selling it in Sydney."
The owner of the Caltex service station in Mudgee, Geoff Ledger said service stations were being blamed for rising petrol prices when in order to make some profit, they have little choice in the pump price which is passed on to the consumer.
"The oil companies won't reduce their margins, the fersal government won't reduce the level of federal excise and the freight companies won't reduce their charges, in face they will probably go up as a result of the GST.
"Like any business we need to make some profit. From the price of oil companies charge us, we need to add a bit on top," Mr Ledger said.
Some stations are predicting staff cuts in the wake of the price hikes.
"We will probably have to put off some staff over the next few months," Mr Bremer said.
"Local service stations will have to turn into self service outlets as we just can't afford to employ the staff to provide such a high level of service anymore."
