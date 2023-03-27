Bushfire danger period extended for Mid-Western LGA

The bushfire danger period for the Mudgee region has been extended.
Off the back of the Alpha Rd, Tambaroora fire which burned 17,977 hectares - the second largest fire in NSW since the 2019-20 bushfire season - and the elevated grass fuel loads across large parts of the region, the Cudgegong District has elected to temporarily extend the Bush Fire Danger Period until midnight on Sunday, April 30.
NSW Rural Fire Service (NSW RFS) Cudgegong District Manager - Superintendent Troy Porter - said that although rainfalls of recent days has been most welcome, landholders need not be complacent when undertaking burning activities on their property.
"After what has been the busiest fire season for local NSW RFS Brigades across the Mid-Western area since the 2019-20 Bush Fire Season, combined with the continued elevated dry fuel loads across the District, extending the requirement to obtain a Fire Permit before lighting a fire helps to ensure the potential risk from carelessly lit and maintained fires is reduced."
"The permit system ensures agencies like the NSW RFS know when and where landholders intend to burn, to ensure adequate and appropriate measures are in place, and so that fires remain under control until cooler winter conditions prevail."
Fire Permits are free and can continue to be obtained through your local Permit Issuing Officer. To arrange for a Permit Issuing Officer to attend your property and inspect your proposed burn, contact the Cudgegong District Fire Control Centre on 02 6372 4434. Once a Fire Permit has been obtained landholders must provide neighbours and their local fire authority 24 hours prior to burning.
"Don't be the fire risk to your community, know your obligations if conducting burns and know the costs if you do the wrong thing, but most importantly, if a fire does get out of hand, make sure you report it immediately to Triple Zero (000)," Superintendent Porter said.
For more information on safe burning practices, visit the NSW RFS website.
