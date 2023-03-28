5 home value-boosting tips to guide your DIY projects

The value of your residential property determines how much you can sell it for. In other words, if your home's value increases, you can sell it at a higher price. On the other hand, deterioration of the property can reduce its market value.

Meanwhile, most homeowners find ways to boost their home's value. However, investing in home renovation projects may be challenging, especially if you're under a tight budget. In addition, you may need an engineer, an architect, or a contractor to help you with a renovation project.

Alternatively, you can do some projects on your own. A do-it-yourself (DIY) is a method of performing a task without the help of professionals while obtaining quality results. With DIY, you don't have to spend labour costs to improve your property.

Here's a list of five cost-effective tips for creating home value with design without professional help:

1. Find inspiration online

Before you start any project in your home, getting inspired is essential. Many websites offer ideas for DIY projects. You can find ways to update old cabinets or paint walls. You can also learn to perform more complex renovations like adding a room or installing new floors.

If there's anything that catches your interest, try and incorporate the ideas into your project plans. For instance, seeing a picture of a kitchen backsplash made from subway tile can inspire you to try it in your home. Or you might want to splash chalkboard paint on your cabinets after reading an article about it.

Before you decide to DIY, ensure you read articles or watch tutorials from reliable sources. You can avoid making mistakes that cost more than you expect.

2. Upgrade your bathroom

If your shower head is prone to leaks or has sediment build-ups and rust, it's time to replace it. Ignoring these signs exposes you to bacteria and fungi that could lead to allergies or scalp infections. You can upgrade the look of your bathroom by buying new showerheads and faucets.

With old fixtures, your bathroom might look unpleasant in the eyes of potential buyers. It may discourage them from purchasing your home.

3. Use shutters to add privacy

Privacy is a vital factor when home buyers look for properties. Most want to ensure they can enjoy the outdoors and not worry about thieves or burglars looking for entryways. In addition, home buyers look for security as they don't wish for heavy storms to bring in debris or tree limbs through windows.

One excellent way to add privacy is to install shutters for your windows. Shutters are perfect as you can customise them to fit your home. Besides privacy, they protect you against severe weather conditions. Most importantly, they add elegance to your home's appearance. Hence, they can make your home more appealing to buyers.

4. Add plants

Plants are a great addition to your property, making rooms look livelier. They can make spaces look more welcoming and inviting. Aside from that, did you know they're capable of cleaning indoor air? Plants can remove harmful particles from your home. In addition, you can learn how to make plant boxes to suit your home.

Bringing greenery indoors can revitalise the aesthetic of any space. Some of the best indoor plants you can choose include sansevieria, peace lily, succulents, and ferns. Research whether your plants need grooming or adequate humidity to grow. You may check with your local garden centre about how to care for them.

5. Use mirrors to make rooms look spacious

Does the amount of available space in your home bother you? If so, you can make rooms look spacious with the help of mirrors. The optical illusion tricks your eye into believing that the space is more expansive than its size.

Pairing a mirror with a lighting source can increase the brightness in the room. You can go beyond light bulbs and choose a more creative alternative, like candles. By using mirrors, you can create the illusion of space and add beauty to your home.

Conclusion

If you're planning to sell your property, having a little refresh is a must. You can work on DIY projects to increase your home's market value. This way, you don't have to spend much money or hire professionals.

There are many home improvement projects that you can do yourself, and they'll cost you a fraction of your time and resources. These include replacing your old shower head, adding window shutters, and making spaces liveable with plants. You can also hang mirrors inside the rooms to make them look bigger.