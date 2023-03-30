New Gulgong lolly shop is chock full of sweetness

A new lolly shop in the heart of Gulgong is causing a stir among the region's sweet tooths.
Simply called The Lolly Shoppe Gulgong, the store is located at 128 Mayne Street and stocks imported chocolates and lollies as well as locally-made products and classic favourites that you'd remember from your days visiting the local corner shop.
Walking into the bright and colourful shop, you are hit with the sweet smell of confectionary in the air.
Shop owner Angela Green runs the adjoining business - Mayne Street Auto - with her husband Michael and daughter Rachael. The couple also owns mine contractor Protrack.
Angela wanted to use an otherwise unused and empty space next door and landed on an idea to open a lolly shop which she said seemed like a perfect fit.
"I wanted to do something that no one else was doing in Gulgong and I thought that's what an old town like Gulgong should have," Angela said.
The store has been open for just a few weeks, but Angela said that feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.
"It's been amazing, and it's mostly been word of mouth. I haven't advertised," she said.
Angela wasn't sure the idea would succeed, but a visit from Mia O'Dwyer - who got the opportunity to peruse the store before it opened - reassured her she was on to a winner.
"When I was doing it [preparation] I was getting a bit scared, thinking 'what if it doesn't work? What if no one likes it?'," she said.
"But then I had little Mia come in and just seeing her [reaction], I was like 'I've got to do it'."
Angela said she will gladly accept requests for products that people would like to see in the store, provided it isn't discontinued.
"I've got a younger teenage daughter who knows all the Tiktok trends so I've got some of those items in stock [like flavoured pickles]," Angela said.
The business is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday and Angela recently announced that the shop will be open every day during the Easter school holidays that begin on Friday, April 7 and end on Sunday, April 23.
