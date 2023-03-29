Mudgee Guardian
Coach Adam O'Brien says the Knights are on a mission to beat Manly in Mudgee

By Robert Dillon
March 29 2023 - 12:37pm
KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien says his team have no reason to fear Manly as they set about avenging two landslide losses last season to their traditional arch-enemies.

