When the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles take on the Newcastle Knights in Mudgee on Saturday, there will be plenty of maroon-clad fans in the stands. But barracking for the red and blue, it would be hard to find two more passionate Knights fans than Camilla Dolanski and Evelyn South.
The Sea Eagles will face off against the Knights at Glen Willow in the round five clash - a home game for Manly - on Saturday.
Camilla, who grew up in Mudgee and now lives in Newcastle has been a fan of the Knights for almost her whole life.
A card-carrying member of the novocastrian team, she and Evelyn almost never miss a home game and won't miss an opportunity to return to Mudgee for the Knights' clash with Manly.
Camilla said having NRL games played regionally in a place like Mudgee is something not to take for granted.
"Growing up we didn't have this, we'd have to travel away to the games. We go to all the homes game in Newcastle but it's good to have a game at home," she said.
Her daughter Evelyn loves the team and even goes to dance classes in the hopes of one day becoming a cheerleader.
"It's what we look forward to. So she wants to be a Newcastle Knights cheerleader, she does dance classes with one of the ex-Knights cheerleaders as well," Camilla said.
"Last year they [the team] got her on the field with them so that was really cool. She loves it, she was a bit angry that David Klemmer left the Knights. But her favourite player - and my favourite player - is Dane Gagai."
Camilla said it's hard to pin down what makes the Knights the team to back, but she knows the fans always bring the right energy to a game and expects the same in Mudgee.
"There's a part of Newcastle that is just ride or die for the Knights, it's just our loyalty to the team... the home games, the vibe is so similar to going to an Origin game. I couldn't imagine even supporting another team. What I love about the Knights is the community, the spirit and the resilience and determination to come back each week and fight harder."
When pressed for a prediction on the Mudgee game, in typical fashion she predicted a Knights win.
"I think the Knights have it, after seeing Lachie Miller's input, he is just, he is unreal, he is everywhere. With the new roster how it's set up I think they have it," Camilla said.
"I'd say by at least eight points. I have a bit of hope in them this weekend. I've seen a big shift with the input of Miller. It will be awesome."
