The prime minister has put the brakes on a proposed river crossing between Orange and Mudgee saying "you can't fund half a road".
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made the comments about the proposed Dixons Long Point crossing after Member for Calare Andrew Gee raised the issue during question time in Parliament last Thursday and again on Tuesday.
"Since the days of the gold rush, communities of the Central West have been advocating for a crossing over the Macquarie River at Dixons Long Point, between Orange and Mudgee," Mr Gee said on Tuesday.
"With a solid benefit-cost ratio, substantial funding had been committed, cultural heritage considerations were cooperatively addressed and the project had gone out to tender.
"There was even $27.8 million of allocated funding sitting in the kitty. Where is this money now? Will you and your government support this game-changing project?"
However, Mr Albanese said the costs of the river crossing have been assessed as more than previously allocated.
"Unfortunately, it's been much higher than $27.8 million," Mr Albanese said.
"Essentially, you can't fund half a road. You can't just have one side and you can't have it go just half the way.
"You need to have the entire funding there, which is why I look forward to and I have raised the issue with my minister for infrastructure and transport as to whether there would be an interest."
Mr Albanese also said to get more funding they would need the support of the incoming New South Wales government and shire councils in the area.
Mr Albanese said he would come back to Mr Gee about the issue.
He also mentioned visiting Calare with Mr Gee last year following last year's floods and said the Federal Government would continue to invest where needed to deal with the "devastating impact" of the natural disasters.
"We have allocated some $23 billion to New South Wales for infrastructure projects over the next decade," Mr Albanese said.
Mr Gee has been campaigning for years for the crossing and said it currently takes about two hours and 20 minutes to drive between Orange and Mudgee.
He said the most direct route is via Dixons Long Point. At the moment that means driving through the water.
Tenders were called for the project last year and when Mr Gee asked where the funding is now, Nationals leader Michael McCormack interjected saying, "you had it under the coalition". The Speaker Milton Dick gave Mr McCormack a warning before Mr Albanese answered the question.
