Mudgee Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Andrew Gee questioned Prime Minister on Orange to Mudgee crossing

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated March 30 2023 - 11:14am, first published 10:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP Andrew Gee and then deputy prime minister Michael McCormack at Dixons Long Point in 2020. Picture supplied.
MP Andrew Gee and then deputy prime minister Michael McCormack at Dixons Long Point in 2020. Picture supplied.

The prime minister has put the brakes on a proposed river crossing between Orange and Mudgee saying "you can't fund half a road".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tanya Marschke

Tanya Marschke

Journalist

I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.