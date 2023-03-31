From the back pages: When Glen Willow was a twinkle in our eye

A look back through the news of old to see what we can learn from the past.
As we roll into another busy weekend for the region - check out our What's On Guide here - I think it's worth reflecting on a time in Mudgee when the Glen Willow Sporting Complex was just a twinkle in Council's eye.
It's easy to take it for granted now, but once it was just an idea. An expensive and long-term idea that even today has not yet reached its full potential. Indeed sport was being played there well before the grandstand as we know it was built but it was the multi-stage plan for buildings of all sorts to go out there that was the real head turner at the time.
I have collected excerpts of some of the most choice bits and pieces from years past that are interesting to read knowing what we know now.
Ben Palmer, Editor
[Excerpt] Originally published on Monday May 11, 2009
Mudgee's multi-million dollar upgrade of the Glen Willow Sporting Complex has been given a significant boost with the Federal Government announcing they will fund nearly half of the cost for the Stage One project.
Minister for Home Affairs Bob Debus, on behalf of Minister for Infrastructure Anthony Albanese, announced in Mudgee on Saturday the Government will donate $4.6 million towards the project.
"We have worked so hard for this and I never thought it would happen but it is and to have nearly half of the Stage One funding given to us by the Government is just extraordinary."
[Excerpt] Originally published on Friday November 15, 2009
The multi-million dollar upgrade of Glen Willow achieved one of its significant steps this past week with the completion of the complex's number two field and the sub-service plumbing of the amenities building.
The field, which will be used for touch football, rugby league and a training venue for other sports, had the playing surface laid down last week.
Mid-Western Regional Council group manager of operations Brad Cam was excited about the completion and said it was an important achievement.
"You could say this field is now the best in the Mid-Western region," Mr Cam said.
[Excerpt] Originally published on Friday November 4, 20
Mudgee will host the City-Country Origin match at its sporting mecca, Glen Willow.
The representative clash acts as a trial for the NSW State of Origin team.
Mudgee won the hosting rights in May and Dragons president Roger Lang said people were counting down the days. "Everyone is looking forward to it," Lang said. "It's very exciting. All ready there has been a bit of talk around town."
