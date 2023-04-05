Mega Mudgee weekend hailed as a success for the region

The region's weekend of events has been heralded a major success from locals and visitors alike.
Thousands of people made their way into Mudgee CBD on Friday night for the council-led Mudgee Glow to see projections and light displays on some of the town's historic buildings including the Post Office.
On Saturday, 9024 people headed to Glen Willow to see the Manly Sea Eagles draw 32-all against the Newcastle Knights under sunny skies and on Sunday the Mudgee Race Club out on a well-patronised race meeting.
Council said this week that feedback on the free event has been overwhelmingly positive, particularly from families.
Read more:
"It was wonderful to see such a great turn out and positive response to this event," Mid-Western Regional Council Mayor, Des Kennedy said.
"I would like to thank all the businesses that got involved and either allowed projections onto their building or access for projection devices, your cooperation is critical to the event being a success.
Ticketing data showed half the crowd were visitors to the region, which returned an estimated $1.75 million into the local economy.
"It's always fantastic to welcome Manly back to the region, they always put on a great show and Saturday was no exception," Cr Kennedy said.
"I'd also like to congratulate Mudgee Race Club which added to the events over the weekend, hosting yet again another successful race meet on Sunday."
For anyone that missed out on Mudgee Glow, the projections and lights are on display until Sunday, 16 April.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.