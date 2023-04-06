Mudgee Guardian
Business

Bob and Jennifer Derrick sell Montoro Wines property

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated April 6 2023 - 9:02pm, first published 8:29pm
Bob and Jennifer Derrick with their beloved Bailey, Montoro Wines' property has been sold. Picture by Carla Freedman.
The Montoro Wines gates have officially closed, but not without picking up a swag of awards after more than a decade in the game.

