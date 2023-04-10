Mudgee Guardian
Group 10 referee reminisces about Group 10 Rugby League in the 80s and 90s

By Dave Neil
Updated April 11 2023 - 10:56am, first published 9:20am
Bill Foran was Group 10s premier referee throughout the 1980s and 90s. Through 20 seasons on the field, he gleaned a true insiders perspective into an era many regard as the competitions heyday. He spoke about the best players and performances from those decades ...

