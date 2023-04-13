When bushfires ravaged large parts of NSW in 2019 and 2020, even hundreds of kilometres away in the Mudgee region, wineries were grappling with the fallout of smoke-damaged grapes.
Known as smoke taint, grapes were rendered mostly unusable after suffering the smoke-related damage.
One Mudgee winery has taken what could have been a disastrous year and found some positives in the otherwise dark summer.
Pieter Van Gent winery recently bottled and released a one-off fortified wine they call Burnt Offerings made from the damaged grapes. Part of the process involved storing the wine inside barrels from Craft Works Distillery and pulling whisky flavours out of the oak barrels.
Read more
But before you open the bottle, your attention might be taken by the label that features a naked woman. Artist Elle Gahan was tasked by winemakers Phil and Amelie Van Gent to paint a special label that represented the wine and its path to the bottle.
"They specified a style that they wanted, I got Amelie... to do a pose for me, I took a photo of her. They gave me a few ideas of what they wanted and this [painting] is the result," Artist Elle Gahan said.
The original painting that made its way onto the label is housed at the winery and shows a larger-than-life figure of a woman standing nude among flames and ash. With hands apart the figure gives a visual representation of the damage the bushfires caused and the wine that came out of the disaster.
"It represents the fires and the smoke from the 2020 fires. The burnt offerings - that's basically a bit of gold coming from the winemakers' hands, making something gold out of what was a very bad year for everyone in the wine industry," Gahan said.
The name went through a few iterations, Smokey Port, Apocalypse Wine, Grapes of Wrath. But they settled on something more hopeful in Burnt Offerings.
Winemaker Phillip Van Gent said yields this year at the winery were finally 'back to normal' after the struggles of previous years with drought, rain and fire.
"I think it's about the best in about four or five years, it's great. [It was] a slow start to the season, it just - the flavours and the yields... are back to normal," Van Gent said.
Burnt offerings came out of a need to balance the effort of producing a product versus the financial return that it could offer.
"It was a horrible year. We were faced with the prospect of having to potentially completely skip a vintage which is devastating financially and environmentally. It was absolutely frightening, it was a very desolate looking landscape in Mudgee at the time and the vines were definitely struggling as well," Van Gent said.
"There wasn't a great deal out there anyway because of the drought conditions, but we tried a dry red to see what we could do to get around the smoke taint and we couldn't' find anything, we couldn't find a way around it and we ended up just getting rid of it... it was no good."
With the smoke taint completely permeating the grapes, a new approach was necessary.
"We tried a different batch in the ports and we went the other way, we encouraged the smoke in that regard and it actually worked out surprisingly well," Van Gent said.
"Day to day it [the wine] never looked the same... one day it was like a bushfire and sometimes it didn't look pretty... but in the end it settled down and it smells a bit like a campfire now. Out of the ashes the phoenix rises.
"That was a big gamble because it was quite expensive to try and do something, but it was nice - it epitomises the season. It wasn't a pretty season and it was devastating for a lot of people and I think that it's a very unorthodox style but I think it's very interesting to see - if you try it - what can happen."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.