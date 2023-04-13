Mudgee Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wombats to face Parkes Boars in season opener at Glen Willow

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated April 13 2023 - 9:40pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fierce rivals Mudgee Wombats will face Parkes Boars on Saturday. Photo: Allan Ryan
Fierce rivals Mudgee Wombats will face Parkes Boars on Saturday. Photo: Allan Ryan

Erl's bar is stocked and ready to go.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.