The Mudgee Wombats are about to kick off their season in earnest when they take on the Parkes Boars at Glen Willow on Saturday.
The season opener will see three-time defending champions Parkes Boars set to start the season with a grand final rematch of their own against Wombats while the Colts will face Dubbo.
Mudgee Rugby Union President Ros Lee said Parkes are not a team to be underestimated.
We're coming off the back of a very good season where we had six of our seven teams into the grand final last year and the girls winning their first grand final, so big hopes that we can do a little bit better this year and get more than one across the line with a grand final win," Lee said.
"Parkes are always a strong competition, they're always very good, you never know what to expect from Parkes. They have pipped us at the post a few time at a grand final, so don't be complacent, they'll come out firing."
Saturday night will see the festivities continue with a whole-club season launch party at the Glen Willow Clubhouse complete with live music.
Central West Rugby Union CEO Jarrod Simpson told the Western Advocate in February that it's always great to have blockbuster games getting the season underway.
"We try and get those sorts of games going early because they are looked forward to by a lot of people," he said.
"We're lucky enough to be able to do that in round one, because there are limitations on what you can do in a six-team draw so it's great to be able to do that."
The 2023 season will mark the first full season for the Wombats at their new home at Glen Willow after saying farewell to their longtime home at Jubilee Oval last year and the first full season for Lee who was voted in as club president in November last year.
"This will be the first year we've had our season launch there [burrow], obviously we started our season at jubilee and moved mid season so, it's our first full season at the burrow at Glen Willow which is exciting," Lee said.
"It's definitely starting to feel like home now that we're getting our boards up and our photos and memorabilia up in the club house..."
"We are very blessed with an amazing facility that we're very, very grateful for and so you've got to be happy with what we've got. You can't be disappointed in any way. Whilst there's a lot of years and a lot of memories at Jubilee, all those years and memories are now to be created at Glen Willow."
