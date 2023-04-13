Biggest antique machinery rally in Australia kicks off in Mudgee

'The most exciting thing is when you see something completely different.'
Now in its 18th year, the biggest machinery rally in Australia will take place in Mudgee this weekend from Friday, April 14 to Sunday, April 16 at Australian Rural Education Centre (AREC) and hosted by the Cudgegong Valley Antique Machinery Club (CVAMC).
With more than 400 registered exhibitors and more than 700 items on display, the collection is primed and ready to impress after a COVID-forced, two-year delay put the biennial event on hold. The last time Mudgee hosted the national event was in 2013.
The Mudgee Guardian went along to AREC where setup was still occurring in the drizzling rain and spoke with several club members who are eager to spread the word and get people excited.
"We're so lucky to have such wonderful facilities here. A lot of clubs have to start from scratch with a bare paddock and we're pretty much up and running - it's still a lot of work of course - but AREC are certainly very supportive of it all," club member Ross Kurtz said.
Read more:
David Craig, Vice President of the Cudgegong Valley Antique Machinery Club said Mudgee is perfectly-suited to host the event which brings people from around the country.
"AREC is just spot on, just tops. you couldn't find a better facility than what we have here in Mudgee. It's another plus for Mudgee...the town will be buzzing with people with old engines and coming to see old machinery," he said.
"It's just a grand occasion for people to come and have a good look at yesteryear's stuff that kept this country running before the big electric power come in. All these old engines kept shearing sheds going, pumps going, you name it. Harvesters, tractors - some of these old tractors are more than 100 years old. It's just unbelievable."
With registrations ongoing, so far there are attendees from every state in Australia excluding the Northern Territory, though club member Malcolm Leven thinks that will change soon.
"I dare say by the end of the rally we'll have someone here from the Northern Territory," he said.
Mudgee Men's' Shed are coordinating camping and catering for guests during the pre-rally setup along with other local volunteers helping with further catering and parking.
"The old stationary motors are appealing to me. But everyone's got something different and there's something different here for everyone," club member Malcolm Leven said.
Gold sponsors for the event are Double R, the National Historical Machinery Association and Mid-Western Regional Council. More information is available online.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.