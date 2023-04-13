WHEN you've had to replace an engine in the lead up to the big race and you lose a gear on the day then you would usually say goodbye to any winning chances.
But for Grant and Harry Inwood and Tim Colombrita they battled through those issues to take out a Class B1 victory in Sunday's Bathurst 6 Hour.
In a Subaru WRX STi with proven 6 Hour credentials, the Bathurst-based team went without a third gear for much of the event but still managed to cross the line second in their class, and 17th overall.
However, the original Class B1 winning team of Scott Turner, Jordan Cox and Rob Rubis were disqualified for a technical breach, which promoted the Bathurst team to a class victory.
It was an extra special moment for the trio as it was a debut Bathurst 6 Hour start for the entire driver lineup.
Grant Inwood was blown away that the team were able to get the car home, let alone take a class win.
"It was an awesome feeling even just getting to the finish line. After the start we weren't sure whether we were going to get halfway but we kept poking along," he said.
"We didn't have a third gear but the car held together all the way. We pampered it, and it was a fantastic result. The two young guys drove really well and everything worked our way."
The Bathurst team beat four other BMW entries to top honours in Class B1.
The car completed 109 laps on the day - two short on the Turner/Cox/Rubis entry - and three laps clear of the next closest team in their class of Karlie Buccini, Ellexandra Best and Courtney Best.
