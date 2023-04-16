Two cattle enthusiasts tried their hand at grain, and fruit and veggie judging at the Sydney Royal show this week, and came out on top during the young judges competitions on Tuesday.
It's been a successful show campaign for Eugowra local Lachlan Haynes who had a jam packed schedule, consisting of parading, beef and fleece judging, and showing for the winning Denngal Santa Gertrudis stud.
Despite being more attuned to the cattle side of things, Mr Haynes said he was happy to have a go at other competitions, such as the grain judging which he placed first in, ahead of reserve champion James Gilmour.
"I walked in pretty nervous about how I was going to go," he said.
"When they started calling out the results I wasn't sure where I was going to end up, and when they called me out as the champion, I was a bit surprised.
"I've been grain judging for about two years, but just at local shows around the central west."
After competing in the dairy judging at last year's Sydney Royal, Mr Haynes thought he'd step outside his comfort zone and throw his hat in a few rings this year.
"My favourite thing would have to be anything to do with the cows and I haven't had too much to do with grain, so it's quite funny getting this award," he said.
"It's my first year doing all of the different judging, and it's very different doing it here at Sydney to the local shows and qualifiers but I love it."
Sam Batten was also taken by surprise when it was announced that he would be taking a broad ribbon home to Rylstone, particularly for the fruit and vegetable judging competition, with Taliah Slee coming in as reserve champion.
"I had my first crack at judging here last year and I've only done one show since, so it was a bit of a surprise," he said.
"It's a bit surreal I suppose, you don't really expect to win these things."
The senior student at St Gregory's College Campbelltown said he was "just here for a crack," and that he was grateful for the invaluable experience and connections made during the show.
"It's all about who you meet and how much fun you have," he said.
"The opportunities that come from being here are definitely the best bit."
Having competed in the cattle judging and showing events earlier in the week, Mr Batten said he hoped to pursue his passion for the beef industry down the track.
