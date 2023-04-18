Mudgee Guardian
Our Future

Council to vote on accommodation growth plan with Riverside purchase and Bell Street expansion

Updated April 19 2023 - 12:44pm, first published April 18 2023 - 9:00pm
Council to vote on Mudgee Valley Tourist Park expansion

Mid-Western Regional Council will vote on Wednesday whether to borrow $6.76 million to expand the number of cabins at the Mudgee Valley Tourist Park on Bell Street.

Local News

