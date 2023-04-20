Mid-Western Regional Council voted unanimously on Wednesday to borrow $6.76 million to expand the number of cabins at the Mudgee Valley Tourist Park on Bell Street.
A report prepared by the Chief Financial Officer states the proposed development involves a total development cost of $6.76 million. If Council wishes to proceed with this project, the report states it will need to adopt an expenditure budget to be fully loan funded over a 10-year period.
The expansion is proposed to include 20 new cabins and 40 new beds comprised of 11 one-bedroom cabins, one two-bedroom cabin, five three-bedroom cabins and three four-bedroom cabins.
Council will borrow the money needed rather than dip into its savings as it would require the allocation of funds from alternative uses and other major infrastructure projects already planned for the region.
As estimated in the report, the option to borrow funds to deliver the $6.67 million-dollar project would be at a rate of approximately six per cent. This would result in annual repayments of $908,672 over a 10-year loan period or $584,853 over a 20-year period, effectively increasing the actual cost of the project over time.
The report states that the proposed expansion will deliver key worker housing in the short term over three to five years and in the long-term increase the tourism beds available to meet growing demands.
Per the report, council expects the cabins to be booked for a number of years under a fixed contract before being open to tourists as accommodation. Other scenarios put forward project a mix of fixed bookings and high to low occupancy rates. If the predicted scenario plays out, Council expects to pay back the loan over 14.4 years and the investment would deliver an estimated net profit of $4.3 million over a 10-year period after interest, which represents a 64.8 per cent return on investment over 10 years.
The life of the cabins extends well beyond the 10-year period, so projected returns beyond the first decade would presumably continue beyond the original project cost.
In further accommodation expansion plans, Council also voted in favour of a plan to purchase the cabins at the Mudgee Riverside Caravan Park.
The land the park currently operates on is already council-owned. The purchase council will make is for the existing cabins on the site. Council would then take over the operation of the caravan park. The total cost is estimated to be $1.4 million
The park has a total of 114 sites, consisting of 44 long-term sites, 30 short-term sites and 40 camp sites.
Like the proposal for the expansion of Mudgee Valley Tourist Park, the investment has been considered under three scenarios: current occupancy levels maintained, reduced occupancy, and increased occupancy with differing financial outcomes for each.
In the short term, the proposal is to operate the park in the same manner and under the same conditions as prior to the expiry of the current lease. The report says this is to allow staff the opportunity to observe the day-to-day operations of the business prior to making recommendations regarding park improvements and to consider the best long-term options for future development.
