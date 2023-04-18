Street libraries: A south Mudgee sojourn for readers young and old

Twitter user Amanda Killian once wrote: 'Libraries literally aren't just a place to obtain books for free. They're one of the few public spaces left in our society where you're allowed to exist without the expectation of spending money.'
That spirit of the library can also live on in our communities in the form of street libraries. The small sometimes house-shaped boxes are dotted throughout the Mudgee region, offering passersby a chance to discover a new favourite book and to share their old books with others for free.
In this series we will locate and discover the stories behind each of the street libraries around our region.
Location: Burgundy Road, Mudgee. Built by Ross and Liz Mayberry.
Found at the tail end of Burgundy Road in South Mudgee are two unassuming street libraries, one adorned with an old spoon for a door handle.
These are the brainchild of Ross and Liz Mayberry who five years ago decided to build a quaint public home for their unwanted books. Ross and Liz are keen readers but found donating books to be harder than expected.
"Vinnies is overflowing with them, all the places are overflowing with them and they're not really that interested in them," Mr Mayberry said.
"They hold no value as far as if you try to sell them. So we just thought we'd like to share them with other people, and we don't need any money for them, so we gave it a go."
Ross said he first got the idea during a trip to Melbourne where he stumbled upon an old fridge that had been turned into a street library.
After installing the first of the two street libraries on Burgundy Road, Ross said it was an immediate success.
"It really went gangbusters during COVID because the [Mudgee] library was closed. There was always a car pulled up there and someone taking a book or bringing a book," Mr Mayberry said.
"I'm really happy when I see people here - sometimes they don't walk away with a book but it's just the awareness that it's here. When we first put it in here it was almost a bit of a tourist attraction... and one lady who lives up the other end of the park said she brought her relatives from somewhere down to see this."
After finding the single library full with books Ross and Liz got to making a second one that sits next to the first, now with an accompanying metal bench seat installed by council. This has allowed even more use of the libraries, often Ross said, by children. He pointed to a section that housed children's books, noting that these see the most rotation of all books in both libraries.
"Some of the most gratifying moments were, we've seen several times... a granny and her grandkids getting a story read to them, that's just, it's really good."
