Letter: Mudgee should be renamed

Many moons ago Mudgee was named Nest in the Hills - this roughly translates into Mudgee. American Indian Chiefs had a similar method, naming a newborn by the first thing observed while exiting the central Tepee, for instance Little Pink Cloud. [Editor's note: Neither of these claims are quite true but we have left the above sentence in for clarity.]
Time has moved on and many inconsiderate dog owners have moved into this beautiful nest in the hills, allowing their dogs to bark constantly at all hours of the day and night - unchecked. Therefore, I think it would be fitting to rename Mudgee - Barking Dog.
Mudgee is blessed with many backyards, that can be fenced in to accommodate a breeding pair of dogs. Or even more than one pair. These poor dogs are treated like sheep and cattle, left outside in all weather. Never allowed inside - might make a mess.
The puppies command prices in the thousands, that I am not against, as spending a considerable amount of money on a dog means it should hopefully go to an owner that can feed it properly and afford the Vet bills. The purchaser also has the possibility to start yet another puppy farm.
I am not a dog hater, some dog owners - definitely. I have owned many dogs in the past, and always quickly investigated any barking to see what was going on, and if need be, bring inside while whatever is causing the disturbance goes away.
