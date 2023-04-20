Baggett's one-point thriller in Darwin earns netballer high praise

Former Mudgee native Mia Baggett has thrilled netball selectors in Darwin after a cracking performance at the National Netball Championships in the NT.
You're going to Darwin - they were the four words which confirmed to Mia Baggett she had achieved the biggest moment of netballing career thus far when she received the call last year.
Mia traveled with the squad of 12 to Darwin for the National Championships u19 division from April 11 to 16. Over the six days the side played a total of nine games against some of the fiercest players in Australia.
Leading into the semi finals, NSW was sitting in fourth position and had to play off against the number one ranked team, South Australia.
Unfortunately South Australia took the win 38-32. Mia and the team had to then play against Victoria to battle it out for the bronze medal. NSW was down by six in the first quarter when the coach gave Mia the GS bib and the opportunity to see if she could turn the game around.
With the score then tied at 36-all it came down to the last few minutes of play with Mia scoring a goal to take NSW to the lead by one and clinching the match, beating Victoria by just one point.
"Mia has been phenomenal this week absolutely the best team player with the best attitude," NSW coach Jennifer Wright said.
"It was the toughest week emotionally of my life," Mia's mum Sandie said.
The crowd was unbelievable and all the quality of performance was outstanding.- Mia Baggett
"Supporting the girls through wins and losses day in and day out emotions were high and low. Then you have the many moments you just don't know what the coaches are thinking.
"The girls have to be resilient and be ready to take the court whether its for two minutes or 40 minutes."
Mia said coming up against players of such advanced skill was a valuable learning experience.
"The atmosphere was insane, the crowd was unbelievable and all the quality of performance was outstanding," Mia said.
"Coming up against - it's a different level than premier league than I've been used to playing at with the 23s. It's very structured and there's a lot more experience.
"There' a lot of sides with the same teams as before so it was a lot more challenging but it was great experience.
"I've definitely grown a lot of resilience through the week I'd say."
Mia will soon learn if she impressed selectors enough to be selected in the Aussie squad following her performance in Darwin.
