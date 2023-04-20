Mudgee Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Future

Push for Mudgee MRI machine resuscitated after council votes to continue backing campaign

Benjamin Palmer
By Benjamin Palmer
Updated April 20 2023 - 10:27pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The long-running push for an MRI machine to be installed at the Mudgee Hospital remains alive after councillors unanimously voted to continue backing calls for a machine to be brought to Mudgee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Palmer

Benjamin Palmer

Editor, Mudgee Guardian

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.