Push for Mudgee MRI machine resuscitated after council votes to continue backing campaign

The long-running push for an MRI machine to be installed at the Mudgee Hospital remains alive after councillors unanimously voted to continue backing calls for a machine to be brought to Mudgee.
A report put forward at the Wednesday, April 19 meeting said that while Council previously resolved to write to Federal and State Members seeking an MRI machine for the Mudgee Hospital, following a meeting with the medical community to identify priorities of service needs with the LGA, an MRI machine was low on the list of priorities.
Councillor Paul Cavalier said during the meeting that while council is ultimately powerless to make any decisions about bringing an MRI machine to Mudgee, advocating for residents is something they should do.
"There was a report recently published around MRI services and its associated licensing in the Australian College of Rural and Remote Medicine. It submitted that poor access to diagnostic imaging services contribute significantly to poorer health outcomes in rural and remote areas, and a result of this what tends to happen to rural and remote residents is they are disadvantaged by out-of-pocket expenses by having to travel to receive diagnostic imaging and potentially face delays in their diagnosis," Cr Cavalier said.
"Irrespective of any of the comments that maybe are getting made by local medical professionals - and I offer them all the due respect for the comments that they have made - this is not an operational decision..."
"Because this is really about council advocating for better healthcare outcomes for residents within our region," Cr Cavalier said.
"I think from our perspective, any of those concerns that they have cited are really operational matters that can be dealt with at the time funding would be announced and provided for an MRI in Mudgee... That's not what we are here for and it's important that council doesn't lose sight of the fact that this is a strategic long-term decision for the region and if we can advocate for better health outcomes then that's better for everybody."
Mid-Western Regional Council General Manager, Brad Cam told the Mudgee Guardian in December 2022 that after speaking with stakeholders, doctors, nurses and other health professionals, they found what was needed was for work to be put into attracting and retaining more doctors and medical staff.
"We had representation from the doctors from the hospital, we've got the senior health from the hospital, we've got the ambulance, we've got the health council and we've got doctors from the practices," Mr Cam said.
"They do not believe and feel that it's necessary to have an MRI here. What they felt were the biggest priorities were having a venue to attract more - not only doctors but nurses particularly and allied health to the region."
In 2019, local businessman Hugh Bateman, backed by scores of passionate locals, began a campaign calling for an MRI machine to be installed at the then unopened Mudgee Hospital and said on Wednesday evening that he was relieved that the campaign still had council's backing.
"Councils unanimous decision tonight recognises their role in supporting the community for the community. In the long term all our residents will benefit at some stage from the installation of an MRI in our region," Mr Bateman said.
"It can also be a win for our local GPs given they will have a better facility and professional staffing thus attracting young GPs to the area."
