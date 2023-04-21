Wings, Wheels and Wine promises plenty of excitement and a cracker day out

In what it tipped to be the biggest event of its kind yet in the Mudgee region, Wings, Wheels and Wine is prepped and ready for takeoff.
Opening from 9am on Sunday, April 23 and held at Mudgee Airport on George Campbell Drive, the biennial event - as the name suggests - celebrates some of the best facilities, history and produce the Mudgee region has to offer.
Paul Bennet, organiser and lead display pilot said everything is lining up perfectly for an excellent show.
"All is looking good, the weather is looking good, the town is looking good, so we're looking forward to coming out there and putting on a great show for the locals," Mr Bennet said.
He also said the show would be brining a few surprises never seen before in Mudgee.
"On the aviation side, [there will be a lot of] really cool airplanes. There hasn't really been a spitfire at Mudgee before that I could remember in the last 20 years - which is obviously a unique [aircraft] there's not that many of them, they're very rare," he said.
"In the air, it's going to be great. On the ground we've got quite a few different wine producers coming to exhibit which is obviously great for the local area... Mudgee is such a nice place to go.
"And of course we've got the car show, I think there are 70 or 80 cars coming so from all different types of vintage, antiques, hotrods, motorbikes, a bit of everything on the car show side."
Tickets are still available and can be found at https://www.wingswheelsandwine.com.au/tickets
