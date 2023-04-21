Just for kids: What's on around Mudgee for under 18s

If you have a child-friendly event or recommendation, send us an email.
2023 dates
All dates are subject to change and miniature railway running days are subject to weather.
Rides are $2 per ride or $10 per person for an unlimited ride ticket. Payment is cash only, no EFTPOS facilities. There is no need to book. More information.
An indoor play structure in Mudgee that is full of fun activities to keep children active and entertained for hours.
For the younger visitors we have a separate play area, fenced off from the older kids where they can safely climb, play, bounce and explore at their own pace. More information.
Tickets are available to purchase online until 3pm on Friday 5 May. Where: Mudgee Town Hall (above Mudgee Library).
Champions (M)
A former minor-league basketball coach receives a court order to manage a team of players with intellectual disabilities. Despite his doubts, he soon realizes that together they can go further than they ever imagined.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie (PG)
With help from Princess Peach, Mario gets ready to square off against the all-powerful Bowser to stop his plans from conquering the world.
Fisherman's Friends 2: One and All (PG)
After the highs of performing on the pyramid stage at Glastonbury, the group struggle with their second album. During a divisive tour of South Australia, they will trace their ancestors and embrace a new community, and discover their musical DNA.
The Mudgee Region is spoiled for choice when it comes to great places to play. Here is a guide to most of the playgrounds around the region managed by Council. Below we have featured some of our favourites.
Gulgong Adventure Playground is located adjacent to the Gulgong Pool, Gulgong Skate Park and Billy Dunn Oval. The playground offers interactive and accessible play equipment including slides, swings and a flying fox, as well as BBQ facilities and multiple shaded areas. More information.
Located adjacent to Victoria Park, Mudgee Skate Park includes pipes, box jumps, bowls, spines, step ups and street obstacles as well as shaded seating areas.
Our Writing Circle at Mudgee Library has recommenced and will now be a monthly event, running on the fourth Monday of each month from 1pm-3pm. The group examines different genres and styles of writing, and provides opportunities to give and receive valuable feedback, encouragement, and refine your writing process. Tea and coffee provided. Our next group will meet on Monday 24 April, bookings at: mwrclibrary.eventbrite.com
Our Afternoon Book Group will now run on the second Monday of every month from February-November at Mudgee Library, 2.30-3.30pm. Come along and chat books with other keen readers. There is a fee of $5 on collection of the book each month. The next group will be meeting on Monday 8 May, there are only a couple of spots left so register your interest now at: mwrclibrary.eventbrite.com
