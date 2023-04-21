Dianne and Ken Brown celebrate remarkable 60 year wedding anniversary

Mudgee couple Dianne and Ken Brown celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary on Thursday, April 20.
Married in 1963 at Waverley College in Sydney, Dianne and Ken will 'quietly celebrate' with family and are delighted Father Owen will join them at their home for a blessing.
The eldest daughter of the late Marjorie and Keith McCully of Mudgee, Dianne is a descendant of the McCully, White, Fletcher, Daley and Lynn families: all of whom resided in the Mudgee District.
The family owned 'McCully's' haberdashery store on Market St, the site of the Mudgee Newsagency today. When Keith McCully took over the family shop, he also managed Phillips electrical in Mudgee. An impeccable wireless and radio repairer, he assisted in founding Mudgee Radio 2MG.
The McCully family were held in high esteem for their community contributions over several decades alongside their close friends, the late Cyril and Pattie Blowes. Dianne and Ken were thrilled to catch up with the Blowes' in Nelson Bay in recent years.
Whilst Keith and Marj McCully ensured their children's formative years were completed in Mudgee, their daughters all attended boarding school in Sydney.
Dianne then returned to Mudgee to work at the Bank of NSW (Westpac) before studying 'Nursing' at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney.
Ken's family were in the Millinery trade. The couple met when Dianne's parents visited the S.A. Brown warehouse in York St, on a 'buying trip'.
Dianne and Ken were engaged soon after, before marrying in 1963. The couple raised their family in Sydney before later retiring to Mudgee in 2011.
The couple continue to call Mudgee 'home'.
Congratulations, Dianne and Ken on 60 years of marriage.
