Mudgee Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Good News

Dianne and Ken Brown celebrate remarkable 60 year wedding anniversary

Updated April 21 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 3:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dianne and Ken Brown on their wedding day in 1963. Supplied
Dianne and Ken Brown on their wedding day in 1963. Supplied

Mudgee couple Dianne and Ken Brown celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary on Thursday, April 20.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.