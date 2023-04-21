From the back pages: Wings, Wheels and Wine in 2007

As we prepare for another Wings, Wheels and Wine in Mudgee this weekend lets go way back to 2007 when Mudgee played host to a very successful Wings, Wheels and Wine event with plenty on display.
Published on April 23, 2007
A sensational turn-out for the Wings Wheels and Wine Show proved once again another incredible weekend in Mudgee.
Crowds of onlookers showed their obvious appreciation for the Elfin Streamliners, HSV GTS and the Audi RS4 Avant.
About 1200 people flocked to the aerodrome on Saturday to witness some of the world's top of the range performance vehicles line up for public viewing.
The crowds were not disappointed when the action got underway with activities such as a police vehicle racing an aircraft.
Photo: Retired world motorcycle champion Wayne Gardiner with Nicki Hamilton riding the Harley Davidson Softail 2006 that was sold by auction at the Wings, Wheels and Wine show.
As always, the sky was the limit with aircrafts dominating the day's patchy blue skies leaving smoke trails that could be seen even by those in town.
Well-known motor racing celebrities were more than happy to spend time with the locals and visitors, allowing them the opportunity to get up close and personal with the unique and expensive cars.
The combined total of four cars alone was about $1.37 million with the Lamborghini itself setting the price range at well over half a million.
Editor of "Motoring" magazine Tim Robson said it was always great to bring top of the range performance vehicles to country regions.
"It is what regional people want to see," he said.
"Everybody loves the new model HSV GTS, and the one on show is only three months old."
V8 SuperCar driver Damien White was also among the famous faces. He said Mudgee people certainly knew how to put on a festival.
"I really wish I had more time to experience all Mudgee has to offer," Mr White said. "Motor racing is a hectic schedule and it doesn't really give you much time to get out and see the town."
