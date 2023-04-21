Mudgee Guardian

From the back pages: Wings, Wheels and Wine in 2007

Updated April 21 2023 - 4:36pm, first published 4:21pm
As we prepare for another Wings, Wheels and Wine in Mudgee this weekend lets go way back to 2007 when Mudgee played host to a very successful Wings, Wheels and Wine event with plenty on display.

