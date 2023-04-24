Anzac Day services in the Mudgee region

6am: Dawn Service at Robertson Park.
10.15am: March to Robertson Park begins at the front of Club Mudgee on Mortimer Street.
11:00: Main Service at Robertson Park.
5.50am: Form up at the Gulgong Library to march to the Rotunda.
6.00am: Dawn Service commences at the Rotunda at Anzac Park.
9.00: Memorial service for Constable/ Corporal Joe Johnson at Gulgong Cemetery.
10.30: Meet up for Anzac march at the Gulgong Library.
10.45: Step off for the Anzac march.
11.00: Anzac Service.
6.30: Dawn Service at the Kandos Community Hall.
10.30: Assemble for march at Rotunda, march at 10.45am.
11.00: Anzac Service.
6.00: Dawn Service at Memorial Hall.
7.45: Assemble at war memorial from for 8.00am start.
