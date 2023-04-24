Mudgee Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Anzac Day services in the Mudgee region

By Newsroom
Updated April 25 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anzac Day services in the Mudgee region
Anzac Day services in the Mudgee region

Mudgee

6am: Dawn Service at Robertson Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.