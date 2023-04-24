Mudgee Guardian
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our History

Anne Watts preserves stories of Dunedoo's ANZACs in new book 'Lest We Forget: The Servicemen & Women of Dunedoo'

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated April 24 2023 - 10:32am, first published 10:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When Dunedoo history buff Anne Watts released the first edition of her book more than twenty years ago the wounds of the Vietnam War were still too raw for many local veterans to want to share their stories.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Mudgee news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.