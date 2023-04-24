Sirens heading west out of Mudgee signalled that a large contingent of firefighters were heading out to fight a currently out-of-control fire on Beryl Road at Gulgong.
At 12.30pm on Monday afternoon, Gulgong firefighting crews responded along with the NSW RFS to an electrical fire on Beryl Road in Gulgong. Observing significant plumes of smoke while en route, crews requested additional HAZMAT assistance.
Crews are working to establish control of the fire amidst accessibility issues among solar panels at the site with a significant amount of grass on fire. Firefighting operations are expected to continue for some time, with crews working to protect electrical cabling and solar panel infrastructure on the site. The extent of the damage remains unknown and will be evaluated after firefighting operations are finalised.
The fire comes after the Bush Fire Danger Period was extended until the end of April in the RFS Cudgegong District which covers most of the Mid-Western Regional Council area.
"It's still too dry in many parts of our region for the Bush Fire Danger Period to end," Cudgegong District Superintendent Troy Porter said at the time.
During the Bush Fire Danger Period residents are required to obtain Fire Permits from the RFS and observe a number of other rules concerning outdoor fires.
