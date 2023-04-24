Mudgee Guardian
Out of control fire burning outside of Gulgong

By Newsroom
Updated April 24 2023 - 3:59pm, first published 2:39pm
Sirens heading west out of Mudgee signalled that a large contingent of firefighters were heading out to fight a currently out-of-control fire on Beryl Road at Gulgong.

